— Abducted in Ore, rescued in Akure by Amotekun

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 29- year-old, hairdresser, Morayo Ayeni has narrated how she and her customer were hypnotised and abducted by unknown gunmen but rescued along Ore/Akure highway in Ondo State by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Morayo was rescued by the patrol team of the corps in Akure.

Narrating her ordeal to newsmen at the Akure office of Amotekun, the victim, an indigene of Irele local government, but resides in Ore, in Odigbo council area of the state said “a lady walked into my shop, I have never seen her before, she said she wanted to make her hair, then I told her I was going for our association’s meeting.

“She claimed she was also going somewhere, that she just needed a little retouch of her hair.

“I asked her to step aside to enable me to clean up the shop, then she got a phone call and informed the person to stop disturbing her and hung up the call angrily.

“Then she told me that she didn’t know the person that was calling her, but the man called her again and said “where are you, I’ll come and meet you there, if you see me, you will recognize me” then she described my saloon to him.

“As I was sweeping, I saw a black Camry car with a tinted glass, then a man alighted and told the lady that ” this is me that you said you didn’t recognize”.

“The lady still said she didn’t know him, then the man approached my shop and hit me with an object in his hand.

” He also said, ” what about you, hairdresser, don’t you recognize me ?”

” I felt like I was electrocuted and I told him that I’ve never seen him before and he said, ” why am I even talking to you two, you see that car over there, go into it”.

” That was all I could remember, by the time I regained consciousness, I heard someone telling me to wake up. I heard him talking to someone on the phone that he had been able to pick the ladies.

“He didn’t have enough airtime on his phone, he was asking me if I had on mine, I was scared but I told him I had, then he snatched my phone and called that person back.

“He said we have brought them”, the man he was talking to asked him to hold us very well, saying we must not escape from him.

” The lady that came to make her hair sat at the front and I sat at the back, the man himself was the one who drove the car.

“When we got there, he took us to one house with a black gate, then he said this gate is locked, there is no way we can enter”, then the other men in the car said there’s an alternative route, we were still sitting in the car, the man and others entered and took us to another house with a red gate.

“The back of the gate is bushy, the lady was the first person they pushed inside the bush, she fell down and sat, the guy behind me also pushed me down, when I fell and tried to look at his face, I saw that he was looking elsewhere, that was how I ran away, I didn’t look back.

“I was just running, the man that drove us screamed that ” if that lady escapes, you will be the one to be killed. At the time I hard that, I increased my speed.

“I was running till I got to the main road, I didn’t know how I got to the plaza area. Then I saw a bike man I can’t remember the place but I know it’s not far from where I escaped from, I can still remember the bush I ran from, but I can’t remember where the lady is, I’m confused.

“I was running and crying then the Amotekun men saw me and asked me what happened, I told them to take me to where I can board a vehicle back to Ore where I was kidnapped from.

” I don’t know how I got here, I was kidnapped.

“He asked me to enter and asked if I could follow him to Amotekun’s office, I said yes and he drove me to the Corps’ headquarters”

Speaking on the development, the State Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, admonished citizens to be more vigilant and careful with those they make contact with.

Adeleye said that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

