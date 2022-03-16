Inuwa

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Secretary to Katsina Government SGS, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa has narrated his ordeal when he took the risk to go to the forest alone to meet with bandits in his bid to bring an end to their onslaught in the state, debunking the allegation in some quarters that he has a hand in the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state.

He said: “I had to sacrifice my life over this issue of insecurity, I visited the bandits all in the name of finding a lasting solution to the problem.

“I still remember vividly how the then commissioner of police refused to go with me to initiate the negotiation but I went alone knowing that whatever happens to me is the will of God.

“I single handedly rode on a motorcycle to go and meet with their leaders in the forest to schedule a meeting between them and the state Governor, Aminu Masari.

“To douse their suspicion, I told the bandits to send their leaders to the governor while I stay in their camp with them until he returns. If he fails to return, they should do whatever they like with me.

“I met over 30 young bandits with guns when I got there. I was later informed that their intention was to kill me but God saved me.”

Dr Inuwa made the clarification while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday during a press conference organized specifically to brief the press on his decision to join the state’s governorship race.

The SGS also recalled how some of his relatives were kidnapped by the bandits and they had to pay ransom before they were released.

Inuwa said: “If I have a hand in the insecurity issue, my relatives wouldn’t have been kidnapped. Those circulating such rumours are not God-fearing people. They don’t mind saying anything.

He said: “there is nothing for me to benefit from that. If I have a hand in the insecurity issue, my relatives wouldn’t have been kidnapped. Those peddling such rumours do not fear God. They just want to tarnish my reputation for their selfish gain.

Meanwhile, the SGS, officially declared his intention to run for the governorship seat on Tuesday, noting that he has been under pressure from his supporters to declare for the office for quite sometime now but had to wait for the right time which he said is now.

He expressed optimism that with his wealth of experience at the local, state and national level, if given the opportunity, he would be able to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

Dr Inuwa said: “I was at one time the state party chairman and subsequently became the SGS for two consecutive tenure under the APC administration, from 2015 to date and I have been engaged in a number of national assignments at the local, state and federal level.

I humbly believe that I have garnered enough administrative and political capabilities to enable me impact possibilities on the social economic development of our dear state.”

However, the SGS noted that the race is not a do or die affair for him and his team. Their primary pursuit is the progress and advancement of Katsina State and the party.

“Our major concern is for the state and party to make progress and we are praying that God should enthrone whomever has the capacity to bring the desired change needed in the state. If my team is the one that will bring the desired change in Katsina, may God grant us that which we seek and if we are not the one, we will not make it a do or die affair. All we want and pray for is peace and progress for the state,” Dr Inuwa said.

Dr Inuwa noted that he has informed Governor Aminu Masari and the party’s central working committee of his intention.

“I have told my leader (Governor Masari) and have also officially informed the state party leadership that I am interested in running for the office of Governor, Katsina State,” Dr Inuwa disclosed.