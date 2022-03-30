By Bashir Bello, Kano

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Isah Hassan has on Wednesday confessed how he plucked the eyeball of his victim, Mustapha Yunusa, for making charms to disappear from gunmen and bandits in the forest where he goes to fetch firewood in Bauchi State.

Hassan, an indigene of Tarauni local government of Kano State said after luring the Almajiri boy to a silent environment where he used a knife to forcefully remove the eyeball.

The suspect made the confession when he was paraded before newsmen on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Abdullahi Haruna at the Bompai police headquarters in Kano.

He said he carried out the act under the instruction of an alleged herbalist, Furera Abubakar who demanded for the human eye to make the charm.

According to him, “The woman told me to get human eye to make charm for me that will enable me disappear.

“She is in our neighbourhood in Dan Tsinke. I got to know she does the charm through her grandson, Sani Abdulrahman who told me that if I go to her she will make it for me except if she doesn’t intend to.

“I seek the charm for protection against bandits and gunmen who attack us when we go to the bush in Bauchi to fetch firewood in our vehicle.

“I lured him to follow me so that I will send him on an errand and give him food. I tied his hand and used a knife to pluck his eye,” Hassan said.

Upon interrogation, the alleged herbalist, Furera Abubakar, 107-year-old, denied knowing anything related to the charm making allegation but admitted that she gives herbal medicines.

“He is lying. Rashes came out on his body and my grandson asked him to come for medication in my place knowing that I did for his younger brother and he got healings.

“I have grandchildren but I have never removed any of them. So why will I ask for that of another?” she stated.

Earlier, the spokesman, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the command received a complaint on 20th March, 2022 about the incident where an Almajiri boy, Mustapha Yunusa was found with his eyeball plucked.

“On 22nd March, 2022, we received a very ugly report that a boy of 12-year-old was seen by the roadside in Sheka quarters in Kumbotso LGA with his right eyeball removed with blood gushing out.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Dikko immediately raised a team of policemen led by Divisional Police Officer, Sheka Division, CSP Mohammed Alfa who went to the scene and rush the victim to Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital where medical doctors confirmed that the eyeball was forcefully removed with an object. He was, however, admitted at the hospital and since then the police launched an investigation.

“On the 29th March, 2022, the suspect was trailed and arrested with the help of the local vigilantes in the area.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing the act and that he acted under instruction of an elderly woman who ask him to bring the eyeball to prepare charm for him to enable him disappear. She has also been arrested.

“Currently, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID for discreet Investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” SP Haruna said.

A Vigilante Commander in Dan Tsinke, Ali Abdulhamid said the suspect was arrested while trying to scot for another eyeball because that from the first victim is spoilt while attempting to source for other requirements to make the charm.

Meanwhile, the Almajiri boy, Mustapha Yunusa, 12-year-old, said the suspect met him by the roadside, lured him with a promise to give him food and in the process he attacked and removed his eyeball.

