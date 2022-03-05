A-Luxe Records act, Osayande Osazuwa has said he would stop at nothing to earn a permanent spot in the country’s music scene.

The rising singer, who’s professionally known as Perry Lanky made the assertion, in a chat with NollyNow.

The Edo State-born Afro-beats singer also expressed his readiness to use his fame to nurture other young talents if he eventually hit stardom someday. Having started singing back in 2011, the rising singer added that he was inspired by his elder brother, who advised him to learn to keep the energy positive even as he was articulating his brand of music.

“I intend to keep making waves with my music. I don’t even mind making music my full time job. I have a desire to support young talents and if I make it big they will be my first priority,” Perry Lanky said.

An undergraduate of Business Administration from Edo State University, Ekpoma, Perry Lanky described music as ‘ a pill’ adding “I’m always full of that energy and happiness while composing all my songs.”

On projects he’s currently working on, Perry, who was recently signed in the ancient city of Benin, said “I’m currently working on my EP; it’s a big project to me because it does not include just me but the entire people in my circle.”

With four collaborations with Kaehip, Kofo, Razaq, Kizzy, and Believe DBadboy in the works, Perry Lanky believes his musical arsenal is enough to get him the desired fame he so craves for.