Cossidy Bryan

Nigerian Hiphop rap artiste, Thomas Pius Bryan, popularly known as Cassidy Bryan, has revealed the influence behind his music career.

The Bayelsa-born 400 Level Industrial Physics student at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, disclosed that when he was growing up in the north, a young talents who were into music in his neighbourhood inspired him to become a rapper.

“Growing up in north influenced my musical career, I have a unique voice. While growing up, I saw a lot of young guys in the hood who sang and rap, seeing all this I felted motivated a lot”, Cassidy Bryan

said during a recent chat with journalists.

Speaking on his hit singles, Cassidy Bryan, who is from Ekeremor Local Government Area, stated that daily blessings from God was what informed the song.

“Its actually a motivation; when I heard the beat, at first, I looked at the mood I was at despite the ups and down around me, I still say I was living a good life, breathing freely waking up every day is such an underrated blessing in life”, Cassidy Bryan added.

Continuing, Cassidy Bryan said, ” I thought it should be this cool all the way then I knew it would be something everyone would relate to that’s how I decided to come up with the song WOSH”.

The handsome entertainer also said Nigerian act, Davido, and US-based Canadian singer, Drake, are his mentors.

Cassidy Bryan, who bared his heart out on his background, said that he was born and raised in Benue, and grew up with his mum.

“I was born in Benue State where I lived my early life, primary, secondary and university education in Benue State.

“Im the second in a family of nine, I started creating music at a young age, I listened to a lot of songs on YouTube, music channels and would freestyle where any time,” Cassidy Bryan added.