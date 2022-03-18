Dayo Olatunji

Stepping out of a 30-foot container located in Akungba Akoko Iga, is a 13-year-old girl who had just completed her computer lessons for the day.

Foladara Ilori is a senior secondary school student at the Comprehensive High School, Akungba Akoko, and is the first child of her parents. She has been learning basic computer and programming skills at a newly launched training center in a 30-foot container.

“I have never used a computer before, but now I am an expert,” she says. “One day, I will leave this place and work in a big bank or travel out, now that I know how to use computers and the internet.” When Rotimi Akeredolu was elected as Governor of Ondo State, he had, among several other plans, a bold vision to improve Ondo’s digital economy.

He wanted to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue using technology, drive government services to the public using technology, and digitize government operations. But he also knew that if Ondo state would have a robust digital economy, then its people must develop the skills and capabilities required to drive a digital economy successfully.

To build the capabilities to adequately address the immediate challenges in government and prepare for a highly globalized digital economy, Governor Akeredolu turned to the Chairman of the Ondo State Information and Technology Agency. Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe. Given a remarkably successful stint working at CISCO and Dell Technologies, the Governor was confident that his vision was in safe hands. Not long after, Mr. Akinkugbe conceptualized the Digital Village Project.

The Digital Village Project aimed to improve access to the internet, computers, and technology in Ondo State, particularly in rural communities that had been left behind. The project’s prospects caught the attention of several global developmental organizations, who were impressed by the thoroughness and pragmatism of the concept.

Hence, it didn’t take long for the American Tower Corporation, a leading provider of wireless towers and Wi-Fi networks, to enter a strategic partnership with SITA to help achieve its objectives. A few weeks after the partnership was agreed, SITA rolled out a custom-built 30-foot container loaded with 30 desktop computers.

These desktop computers were loaded with a standard curriculum that includes software development, digital marketing, basic ICT appreciation, programming, and other audio-visual learning aids. And due to SITA’s partnership with the ATC, the particular containers were located close to ATC’s base stations which provided the containers with 24 hours power and broadband services.

SITA placed the special containers in Ondo’s three senatorial districts for adequate spread and penetration. Since its launch, the Digital Village Project has graduated 2000 pupils, primarily people from rural communities some of whom had never seen a computer before.

However, they have developed the basic skills required to engage with the digital economy through this project. Hundreds have learned the very demanding task of developing software, while several others have gained vital programming skills. At least 72 of the young people who participated in the program now earn an income, albeit meager, from their talent.

The project also went beyond training young teenagers and enrolled older adults who needed to learn new skills to position themselves for better opportunities. Remarkably, tens of adults have been trained by the digital village project, and some have acquired a higher level of certification.

The Chairman of SITA, Mr. Akinkugbe, is now finalizing plans to expand the project and address specific skill gaps. He has also hinted at a much broader strategy where graduands of the Digital Village Project would be linked with technology hubs, where they can apply their new skills, learn new ones and be a part of startup companies.

“We are building a technology ecosystem in Ondo with a sophisticated pipeline of talents that will support technology businesses and attract global investments into Ondo.