Nigerian House of Representatives on Thursday March 17, 2022, adopted a motion moved by a member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Honourable Shina Peller, on the urgent need for Federal Government to resuscitate the Ikere Gorge Dam situated in Iseyin local government area of Oyo State.

While presenting the motion on the floor of the House, Honourable Peller noted that Ikere-Gorge Dam is a major earth filled dam located in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, Nigeria with about four tributaries; namely Ogun, Owo, Amaka and Oowe Rivers respectively. He added that the dam covers 47km, big enough to supply the water needs of the entire South West. “The Dam was projected to generate sixty (60 megawatts of electricity, to supply water to irrigate over 3,000 hectares of arable land,” he said.

In addition, he stated that the Dam has the potential of the ability to supply 82million liters of water daily, but that it is worrisome that the dam, initiated during General Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and established in 1983 during the administration of Shehu Shagari, has been abandoned for decades.

Similarly, Honourable Peller expressed worry about the deplorable state of the access road (Iseyin/Ikere road) to the dam, adding that it calls for a serious concern. “It is capable of discouraging potential investors and tourists from showing interest in the project,” he argued as he called for urgent intervention of the federal government on the road.

In the same vein, the federal legislator argued that resuscitation of ikere Gorge Dam will enhance agriculture which will in turn boost the country’s economy. He said,

“The nation should think post COVID-19 and I believe agriculture is the way to go. The Ikere-Gorge dam which is the biggest in the South West region of the country has the capacity to generate electricity, enhance fishing activities and supply water to the whole South West for irrigation purpose.

“The ripple effect will be the creation of agro-related job opportunities, generation of electricity as well as generating revenue from tourism.”

He therefore prayed that the House resolves to:

1. Urge the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to resuscitate and ensure full functionality and utilization of the Ikere-Gorge Dam.

2. Mandate the Committee on Culture and Tourism and Committee on Appropriation to ensure implementation.

The House unanimously granted the prayers.