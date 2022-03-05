.

Hotels in London, United Kingdom, have reportedly been fully booked ahead of superstar singer, Davido’s show at the O2 Arena.

Tunde made the revelation via his Instagram page on Friday, March 3, 2022, while sharing photos of some celebrities who have arrived in London.

The O2 Arena announced two days ago that tickets for the concert which is to hold today, March 5, had been sold out by Davido.

The singer also revealed that after it he sold out the O2, its management contacted him that there was no more space and its 20,000 capacity could not take any more people so he requested that more be created.

Also Read:

O2 Arena Concert: Davido welcomes personal driver to London

In photos shared by Tunde Ednut, Patoranking, Eniola Badmus, B Red and Zlatan Ibile were spotted with their luggage after touching down in London.

He wrote; ”London is full right now. Hotels are getting booked out all for OBO!!! It’s a sold-out concert.

Meanwhile, Reports also claimed that Davido’s baby mama, Chioma and her son flew in Davido’s private jet to London and the singer warmly received them at the airport. In the video that emerged online, Davido was heard calling Ifeanyi Rasko and the little man walks around the executive jet.

The DMW boss took out of his busy schedule to personally pick his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke and his mother Chioma Rowland as they arrived in the city of London for the mega-concert.

Vanguard News Nigeria