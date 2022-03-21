By Bassey EFFIOM

A leading hospitality company in Akwa Ibom State, Majesty-Realm Hotels Limited, a home of exquisite comfort, serenity and security, has upgraded its status with the unveiling of a fully furnished state-of-the-art building in the heart of Uyo, the capital city.

The new building, which has 56 rooms and suites, bringing the total number of beds of various categories in the Majesty-Realm Complex to 106, is located at Plot 166, Lagos Street, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

The hotel, which has world-class facilities for recreation, relaxation and conferences, “is complete with a full complement of swimming pool, standard gymnasium, internet, restaurant that can take 150 guests as well as a 400 seating capacity Conference Hall. It also runs commercial laundry services using most modern machines in the industry.”

Narrating the journey so far to journalists, a Board Director, Sir Udo Isobara, said the desire to offer premium hospitality services to visitors and residents of Akwa Ibom was responsible for the huge investment in the hotel.

“This Hotel parades an inspiring history of a humble beginning, a narrative that we always love to share. The voyage to the current status and stature of Majesty-Realm Hotels, majorly financed through bank loans, started in 2001 with only 10 rooms. In 2003, we added 30 more rooms. In 2007, the Hotel witnessed the second major upgrade, a new Block with 10 Suites. By the end of 2018, the room capacity jumped to 50. Today, we are proud to announce to the world that Majesty-Realm Hotel has added another feather to her cap. Our new building alone contains 56 rooms and suites bringing the total number of beds of various categories to 106,” he explained.

He stressed that the hotel is poised to give its client unimaginable premium experience, super customer satisfaction, and royalty treatment, saying “Majesty-Realm is now bigger, stronger and better. Our services are world-class and our standard remains topnotch.”

The unveiling and tour of facility was attended by the who’s who in the hospitality industry, financial industry including Sir Vinny Enang, Barrister Aniekan Ime Udo, Mrs. Monica Isobara, Mr. Nkanta Abasiekong, Mr. Ita Ayatino, Joseph Ubaha, Patrick Cosmos, Bassey Enwang, among others.