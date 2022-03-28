The heat is already on as the 2022 Northern Nigeria Peace Conference/ Awards has finalised plans to honour men and women who have contributed exceptionally to the growth and development of the northern region.

The event scheduled to hold on March 31, 2022 at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria has promised to host crémé dela crémé from the north to a grandeur event.

Those who would add colour to the event and have confirmed attendance are Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu Honorable Minister of State FCT, Her Excellency, Aisha Bello Matawalle, First Lady Zamfara State, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, DG National Information Technology Development Agency Amongst others.

Also, other incredible personalities include Dr Dauda Lawal, Hon Yazeed Shehu Dan Fulani, Abdulrahman Saleh Hassan, Engr Alhaji Mustapha Gubio Fnse, Hon Adamu Atiku Abubakar,

Mr Haske Abdullahi Bashir, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, Alhaji Hassan muhammad Abara, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, Dr Muhammed Dahiru,Barr Justin Ishaya Dodo, Hon Jamil Ahmad Sadauki, Hon Bashir Ahmad, Dr Abubakar Umar Muhammad, Munira Sulaiman Tanimu, Nafeessah Abubakar Sidi, Amb Aisha Abdulkadir Yau, Hajiya Umma Adamu Sani, Alhaji Dr Halliru Muhammad Magaji, Nasir Adhama, Hon Aminu Sulaiman Goro, Captain Tukur Tukur Burutai, Mrs Maryam Abdul, Dr Amb Tolu Adesanmi, Hon Mohammed Garba Gololo, Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’iya,, Hajiya Raheema Abdul -Aziz Nyako, Abdulganiyu Suleiman, Alhaji Dr Musa Mubarak Saliu, Dangana Haruna Ibrahim, Helen Onyenkwere, Hon Gambo Manzo, Lilin Baba, Uzee Usman, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Wakaso, Abdulrahman Muhammad Amart, Mr Harmid Joda and Hon Bello Muszu.

The Organizing Committee Chairman Amb Kingsley Amafibe has promise a great event.