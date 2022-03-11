By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAGOS —VICE-President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said that the Holy Bible remains the foundation for nation-building.

They spoke at the Christian Leadership Summit organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, with the theme ‘The Bible: Our Reliable Foundation for Maximising Personal and National Well-being’, held in Lagos.

In his remarks, Osinbajo said: “Most people do not have the Bible in their local languages and more than half of these languages do not have a single verse translated in their language, and this automatically places the scripture out of the reach of a lot of Nigerians who do not possess formal education.

“If so many of our people do not have direct access to the scriptures how would they derive benefit to their salvation? There is a huge benefit from the word of God. The holy bible is a reliable foundation for maximizing personal and national well being.

“Christianity is about teaching and spreading the word of God which is why BSN is crucial, you cannot reach or spread the word of God without the word of God, we need to have a different translation in every possible way.

“I look forward to a partnership with the BSN and hope that in the coming years, we would move faster than the former years.”

Also speaking, Gowon said that the future of Nigeria and Africa is “hinged upon our foundation and irrevocable commitment to the word of God as the only reliable foundation of maximizing our personal well being.

“I implore the architect of policies and nation-building and every one of us to uphold the bible which is the surest anchor on which our nationhood rests and be determined to translate the bible to many languages. This must be a collective responsibility.”

Obasanjo, who doubled as chairman of the occasion and Father of the Day, said: “The bible made it clear that it is only when we know the truth that we would be free. It is only when we are free that we have personal, family, national and global wellbeing and God is the foundation of the word.

“If the bible is an instrument, I take it as the fifth important instrument or important aspect of our Christian life, God; Jesus Christ, Holy Spirit, the Church and the Bible. The office that we have today for the BSN is an eyesore, to put it rightly, a disgrace.”