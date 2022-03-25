By Haroon Ishola-Balogun



For Muslims, wearing a headscarf is not only about religious expression, it is strictly religious obligation; and if the constitution freely provides for the freedom to exercise one’s faith according to section 38 (1) of the 1999 constitution, why then should there be any controversy about wearing hijab in schools, offices, public places even among Corps and Police force.



The ruling of Hijab for Muslims came in the fifth year of Hijrah, in the month of Zhul-Qadaah. It was revealed as one of the final rulings of Islam. Two primary verses suffice for all we need to know about Hijab. One of them is Suratul-Nur 24 verse 31; the second is Suratul-Ahzab verse 59. If you read this with clear understanding of the words and tafsir, you do not need any hadith again. The ordinance was first on men to lower their gaze before Allah engaged the women on how to draw their khimar.



A Muslim woman adhering to the injunction of Allah is not only carrying out the commandment of Allah but also making a statement about her identity. The reality of the controversy is the clash between Islamic culture and Western civilisation which is being foisted upon the Muslim. The fact also is that there is a paradigm shift as Muslims have become more and more conscious and have decided to adorn the hijab in obedience to their Lord and against the whims and interests of the non-Muslims.

It is not only in Nigeria, it is happening all over the world, in India, Canada, United States of America and other parts of the world. The sensitivity of the issue is that men is always obsessed with what women wear in line with canal interest.



What do you think will happen when you abandoned the rule of God on aura and the beautiful ones began to expose their body and vital organs, living nothing to the imagination.

They have corrupted the minds of people with the fake notion of freedom and civilisation with immorality. This generation without any apology, is exposed to nudity more than any generation in history of mankind. The Quran is very explicit on the issue of women awra, but unfortunately, the creatures have chosen to disobey God and chose freedom and inconsequential civilisation instead.

The Muslims also are not living in the bubbles; they are also affected by this damage to the psyche of the society. That is why the consciousness of Hijab has risen over the years in Nigeria and other parts of the world.



Many Muslim women who cover their awra are filled with dignity and self esteem; they are pleased to be identified as a Muslim woman. As a chaste, modest, pure woman, she does not want her sexuality to enter into interactions with men in the smallest degree. A woman who covers herself is concealing her sexuality without interfering with her femininity.



“Say to the believing man that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty; that will make for greater purity for them; and Allah is well acquainted with all that they do. And say to the believing women that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty; and that they should not display their beauty and ornaments except what must ordinarily appear thereof; that they should draw their veils over their bosoms and not display their beauty except to their husbands…” (Noble Quran 24:30-31)

“Aisha reported that Asma’ the daughter of Abu Bakr came to the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) while wearing thin clothing. He approached her and said: ‘O Asma’! When a girl reaches the menstrual age, it is not proper that anything should remain exposed except this and this. He pointed to the face and hands.” [Abu Dawud]



The second requirement is looseness. The clothing must be loose enough so as not to describe the shape of the woman’s body. One desirable way to hide the shape of the body is to wear a cloak over other clothes. However, if the clothing is loose enough, an outer garment is not necessary. Thickness is the third requirement. The clothing must be thick enough so as not to show the color of the skin it covers or the shape of the body.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) stated that in later generations of his Ummah there would be “women who would be dressed but naked and on top of their heads (what looks like) camel humps. Curse them for they are truly cursed.” [Muslim]



Another requirement is an over-all dignified appearance. The clothing should not attract men’s attention to the woman. It should not be shiny and flashy so that everyone notices the dress and the woman. In addition there are other requirements: Again, and very important, women must not dress so as to appear as men.



“Ibn Abbas narrated: ‘The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) cursed the men who appear like women and the women who appear like men.’” (Bukhari) Women should not dress in a way similar to the unbelievers.



When Allah tells us to do something, it for our own good, and certainly we will see the consequence when we refuse to obey Allah.

Vanguard News Nigeria