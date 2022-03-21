Cryptocurrency has been growing in magnitude as an alternative asset class in recent times. A myriad of information, insights, and opinions surrounding cryptocurrencies float around from diverse origins, leading to an overflow of information. If all the worthwhile crypto stories happening across the globe could be put on one single platform, alternative asset investors can make an informed choice.

They can have all insights, analytics, conversations streaming in one place. To help serve the crypto community with real-time insights and sentiment, LunarCrush has made a foray into the crypto space. The platform aims to benefit crypto investors not only with a community and mutual support but also to generate informed decisions about the future course of specific cryptos.

LunarCrush is a collective that streams every big, and small crypto story from enthusiasts, investors, and developers drawn from various social media feeds. The platform has tapped an outlet of online social media conversation that drives the value and future in the crypto universe. LunarCrush presents all diverse sentiments, market dynamics, and emerging trends in a nutshell arranged over theme-based dashboards.

Joe Vezzani, Founder and CEO at LunarCrush, says, “A human cannot possibly sift through hundreds of thousand pieces of crypto-specific content shared online every day. LunarCrush simplifies this process. It offers a social intelligence platform that facilitates investors understand cryptocurrency communities and sentiment over time.”

The platform helps crypto fans gauge market trends, price data, comparatives, and fundamentals across major crypto coins, exchanges, and alt assets. Moreover, the level-based incentive for users, great reward points, VIP support schemes, and the Lunr Token make the platform a valuable resource point for all crypto investors and traders.

Founded in 2018 with headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, LunarCrush is a cryptocurrency platform that simplifies crypto investing. The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to distill relevant real-time context and leads from various discussions around the crypto market. It allows for an efficient decision mechanism backed by real-time data for buying, selling, or holding cryptos.

The organic perspective shared by influencers in the crypto space, interactive dashboards, and tools in sync with financial metrics offer the crypto investors an edge few competitors can beat. With 1.53 million daily social posts collected and 2.53M total users, LunarCrush is building a vibrant crypto community that’s getting bigger by the day.