Here are 6 cool reasons to pre-order OPPO A96

The latest addition to the OPPO mid range smart device, A96 which was recently launched at a lavish event in Lagos is now available for pre-order.

No, it is not like your regular phone as it is fabricated with top tier technology that will fascinate and thrill customers. Here’s why you should pre-order;

Anti Peeping Function: With the Anti Peeping function embedded in the OPPO A96, your messages and notifications can stay private to you- as it should be.

This function enables the front camera to detect anyone close by and intelligently protects user information by hiding notification content from prying eyes.

Long Lasting Battery: The battery allows users to text on WhatsApp for up to 15 hours while 33W SUPERVOOC TM fast charging ensures that even if your phone was flat, with 30 minutes of charge, you can have up to 55% of battery power.

OPPO A96 also features Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime.

Amazing Camera: The device carries a 16MP Front Camera, producing gorgeous portrait shots. With a feature such as the AI Natural Retouching which includes blemish removal while still preserving the user’s natural facial features, portrait shots are now brighter and clearer in dim environments with the help of the 360° Fill Light feature.

The rear-facing dual camera setup features a 50MP Rear Camera with high photosensitivity and high pixel count, and a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to use Portrait Mode to capture photos with the precise and natural bokeh effects. The rear camera also supports 5x digital zoom and up to 20 continuous burst shots.

Beautiful Design: OPPO A96 has a sleek and aesthetically pleasing design that intentionally has the fingerprint sensor repositioned to the side of the device so as to create a slimmer, more premium look and feel.

It comes in two endearing colors, Starry Black and Sunset Blue- shades that effortlessly exude class and luxury.

The dazzling OPPO Glow Design in two colors: Starry Black and Sunset Blue

Form and function work in harmony in the OPPO A96 thanks to the OPPO Glow Design and rigorous testing standards.

Art and technology are often considered entirely separate, but the two intersect in the creation of a phone. The OPPO A96 uses OPPO Glow Design for a dynamic finish inspired by the entrancing swirling patterns of the cosmos.

It twinkles and glints as the phone is turned, evoking the patina of supernova stars millions of light years from our home. The OPPO A96’s color shifting shell is matched with great everyday IPX4 water and IP5X dust resistance, and excellent general toughness.

It is a phone with an appearance to admire, but also one with enduring quality that passes through rigorous quality testing.

Affordable Luxury: This has got to be one of the best qualities of the A96 – its price. Retailing at an unbelievable price of N159,900, the device is the true definition of affordable luxury as its design, and bespoke features is aptly suitable for the A Class.

Can’t wait to get yours? The OPPO A96 is available for pre order at all OPPO retail authorized stores nationwide nearest to you and get exclusive pre order gifts. Offer valid till the 3rd of April, Terms and Conditions apply.

