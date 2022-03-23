.

… Says over1b young people are at risk of permanent hearing loss

By Chioma Obinna

The Chief Executive Officer of the International Hearing Centre Nigeria Limited, Dr. Irene Okeke-Igbokwe has called on governments, entertainment venues as well as Civil Society groups to raise awareness, and implement evidence-based standards that promote safe listening.

Okeke-Igbokwe who is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and Academy of Doctors of Audiology and presently the President of the Nigerian Audiology Association, NAA, made the call recently while addressing participants who were receiving free hearing screening and free health care counselling at the centres across Nigeria to mark the 2022 World Hearing Day.

World Hearing Day is an annual awareness day every March 3 that the World Health Organization (WHO) created to promote hearing health globally. The theme for this year’s World Hearing Day is: “To hear for life, listen with care”.

The former Director Nigerian Army Audiological Centre said her organisation’s aim was to create a major culture shift around how people of all ages think about their hearing and hearing protection.

According to her, “Just as exposure to the sun and air pollution has long-term effects on health, we want everyone to better understand how hearing loss from listening too loud for too long builds up over time and, left untreated, affects overall health.

“Through the celebration of this year’s World Hearing Day, we are promoting the message to proactively protect our hearing and avoid hearing loss and tinnitus, which can also result from noise exposure,” she explained.

She disclosed that the World Health Organisation, WHO, estimates that more than 1 billion young people put themselves at risk of permanent hearing loss.

The IHC boss further revealed that “IHC as a hearing health care provider for over 26 years in Nigeria is supporting World Hearing Day 2022 by providing free hearing screening, free hearing aid checks all through the month of March 2022, in all of its centres in Abuja, Enugu, Ikoyi, Port-Harcourt and Yaba”.

She warned that “Even slight changes in routine can have positive effects on hearing. We can take sound breaks to rest our ears, use earplugs in noisy situations, and advocate for quieter public spaces. The message is not to avoid concerts, sports, or other forms of crowd-pleasing entertainment, but to use protection and be aware of our ‘daily sound dose’ – our noise exposure for the day – and not overdo it day after day (or night after night)”.

“Loss of hearing, if not identified and addressed, can have far-reaching consequences, adversely affecting language development, psychosocial well-being, quality of life, educational attainment, and economic independence at various stages of life. Unaddressed, hearing loss imposes a global cost of more than $980 billion annually” she warned.