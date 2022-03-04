By Onozure Dania

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Disney Foundation, Mr Martins Nwanne, has advocated a better welfare package and conducive working environment for health workers in Nigeria in order to end the incessant mistakes and negligence that often lead to the untimely death of patients in Nigerian health facilities.

Nwanne made the appeal in Abuja, during the unveiling of the logo of the Disney Nwanne Foundation; this is even as he called for stiffer punishments for those found culpable of negligence and malpractice.

The event also marked the beginning of the annual Patients Rights Sensitization Campaign.

A trustee in the Foundation, Faith Nwanne spoke on the pains of losing a child due to medical negligence.

Dr DC Obalum, a medical doctor and Lawyer, who gave the key note address, spoke extensively on the Patient’s Bill of Rights.

In her remarks, Bridget Etim who represented the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC urged patients to strive to know their rights, and always demand for it.

The Disney Nwanne Foundation was set up to immortalise the memory of the late 10 year-old Disney Chimhurumnanya Nwanne, who died on February 4, 2020 as a result of contaminated injection administered on her in a health facility in Abuja.

The Foundation’s mission is to expand the advocacy and sensitization on the Patient’s Bill of Rights, as the more patients know their rights, the more lives would be saved.

The Disney Nwanne Foundation is also a platform to assist patients whose rights have been violated to seek redress.