Kai Havertz has offered to pay for Chelsea’s travel bill for the FA Cup game at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

As a result of the UK government’s sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the club can spend up to £20,000 ($26,000) on travel to or from fixtures.

The team may not be able to afford to pay for a flight to Saturday’s clash with the Championship side and may be forced to take a bus journey instead.

“I will pay, that’s no problem. I think that’s not a big deal for us,” he said at a press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Lille.

“For us to come to the games is the most important thing.

“I think there are a lot of harder moments, harder things in the world right now than if we have to take a bus or plane to an away game.

“I will pay for it, no problem.”

Coach Thomas Tuchel admitted ahead of the second leg of the last-16 tie in France that the limits on Chelsea’s spending will make things difficult for the club.

