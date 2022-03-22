Hassan Dolapo is a Tradomedical practitioner and co-founder of Derb Herbal Therapy which holistically deals with health issues using African herbs to treat illnesses and diseases.

He is known for his tremendous work through his Instagram page @derbherbs.

Being a Lagosian, an indigene of Yoruba and has a lineage of the Ojikutu family which historically is the fountain of herbal medication as far back as 1799, whereby Pa Obayomi visited Lagos on a mission to arrest the outbreak of chickenpox.

He moved from Isheri-Olofin upon invitation by Oba Eshinlokun, the Oba of Lagos. When the traditional healer arrived, he settled at Ehin-Ogba in Jagun Lane, which later adopted the name Agbo le Ojikutu.

The compound is currently occupied by Nnamdi Azikiwe, Oluwole, and Agarawu Streets. Pa Obayomi’s only son, Mohammad Lawani Obayomi, married Rebecca Pearse.

In 1870, the couple gave birth to Amodu Rufai Ibikunle Obayomi, who is currently known as Ojikutu. As the father, Ojikutu was an only son. He was polygamous with seven wives from the famous families within and around Lagos.

Of the seven women, six gave birth to 24 children. One of the most prominent amongst the 24 children, Jeminotu Abewo Ojikutu, took after the vocation of their grandfather and the great-grandfather who were traditional healers.

Jeminotu Abewo Ojikutu developed the traditional skills into professional skills and cured different kinds of diseases and illnesses. He lived for 120 years and died in the 1950s. The skills have been since passed down from generation till Hassan Dolapo (Ojikutu).

Dolapo is a graduate of Lagos State University, with three years of experience in the nonprofit sector. With an outstanding personality, Dolapo has strong communication skills and expresses high listening capacities.

Dolapo is a fast learner who likes discussing health-related issues. His kindness for people has encouraged him to apply the medical skills that have been passed from generation to generation in curing illnesses and diseases.

He always gives out tips, helps people deal with health issues using herbs which made him been recognized by the Economic Community of West African States as Youth Ambassador.