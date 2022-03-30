Alwan Hassan, acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Agriculture, BoA, has been unreachable since the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Hassan was last seen boarding the Kaduna-bound train that was attacked on Monday.

Following the incident, a picture of Hassan was circulated on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp.

The caption accompanying the image reads: “Alwan Hassan has been kidnapped at Kaduna Train Crisis…We solicit your prayers.”

Speaking to TheCable, yesterday, an official of BOA’s Corporate Communications Department said Hassan has not been reachable since the incident happened.

“We are not so sure if he has been kidnapped. Yes, he was on that train. But we have not heard anything from him,” the official said.

Although the official death toll is yet to be determined, TheCable understands that several passengers were killed in the attack.