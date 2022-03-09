Nigerian singer, Harrysong

By David Royal

Nigerian popular singer, Harrysong, has alleged that a ‘runs girl’ he had an affair with six years ago is threatening to release his sex tape.

The singer who shared a post on his Instagram story on Wednesday said he had a sex tape with the lady and she has been blackmailing him.

Explaining to his followers that he was not aware she recorded him, Harrysong said he has been paying money to the ‘runs girl’ to stop her from releasing the sex tape.

He wrote, “Any runs girl that put up an unpaid sex scandal about me any time soon, don’t believe her.

”I’ve paid and paid and paid just to calm her down, but she’s threatening.

”This happened 6 years ago, Abi she been record me da year sef I no even know, but no shaking, at least, I don tell una first”.

