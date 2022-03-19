*General Aliyu Gusau Mohammed

A former National Security Adviser, Gen Aliyu Gusau, has described All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba II, as the best among presidential hopefuls.

He also said he was impressed by Adamu Garba’s knowledge about a wide range of issues in Nigeria.

The retired military chief said this in Abuja when the presidential aspirant paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, ” I am one of the people who believe in young men. I became a governor when I was 34 years old in 1977. I am 80 years old now. So, I know when you give a young man a chance, he performs. But I encourage you to throw your heart into the ring. This time, there are many people inside. From the North, I am aware of two major candidates.You and the governor of Kogi State. In the South, I know of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

” I know Fayemi of Ekiti State. Now, some people are saying maybe Fashola is interested. Also, Ibikunle Amosun, may be interested. In the South East, you have Rochas and in the South South, you have Akpabio, Amaechi and Timipre Sylva. So all these are big people. I don’t know how big and wide your pocket is?

“I appreciate your wealth of knowledge of many things, especially knowing the key issues about Nigeria and Nigerians and proffering workable solutions to each one of them. I say this with all sense of responsibility. I can assure you that this is a gallant venture you are taking, you may not know it, but you are trying. I really appreciate what you have been doing so far.Finally, as I said earlier, politics in Nigeria is just money, money and money. Even the form and expression of interest is over 40 million naira. It ridiculously expensive and this may shut out a lot of good people from participating in active politics.

“Of all the presidential aspirants I have seen so far, you are the best. You have understanding of many things.”

On his part, Adamu Garba said:”We are doing our best because we are riding on the youth agenda and there is this general exclusion of young people in the system. The narrative has remained the same over time. If you look at Nigeria, there has been a consistent reverse of how things are done. So, the question is what is the position of Nigeria in the 21st century? If the 21st century is not going to be driven by fossil fuel, what is the position of Nigeria? Why can’t we bring innovation that is going to take on these challenges since the whole world is shifting towards renewable energy? “