In celebration of International Women’s Day and in line with the global theme for this year, #Breakthebias, Guinness has announced an entire month’s celebration to shine a light on the creativity, boldness and talent that is shining bright in Nigerian women across the globe.

The premium beer brand “Guinness” has embarked on this commemoration of women’s history month to shine a light on the successes and high points of women in every industry who bring their optimism and self-confidence to the table to create something even bigger and brighter.

For the month of March, Guinness is shining a light on women and their accomplishments ensuring the Women Shine Brightest this month. Guinness has brought together a number of inspirational women in various fields to tell their stories and share advice.

The goal of the Guinness month long celebration is to inspire other women to #breakthebias and pursue their dreams and passions, no matter what they may be. The campaign focuses on the idea that each and every woman has something special to offer to her community and the world at large.

To support this message, Guinness is working with some of the most energetic and vibrant Nigerian women to help bring a number of activities that showcase what these women bring to the table and the power women have when they come together.

Speaking about the role of Guinness, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said:

“At Guinness, the significance of International Women’s Day is more than a day set aside for recognizing the eminence of women, it’s a chance to reflect on the incredible role women have within our culture within Nigeria but also in Guinness itself.

This year’s month-long celebration is an ode to all bold and daring women who bring their passion, creativity and optimisim to every situation no matter the obstacle.

We are devoted to an ever-prepossessing, progressive portrayal of women, our brand is one whose strength comes from inclusiveness and diversity, with campaigns such as Black Shines Brightest having been steered, shaped and honed thanks to the input of a great number of inspirational women. It is, therefore, extremely important that we use this opportunity to shine a light on those incredible women and their stories who are impacting communities across Nigeria and the world.”

In honor of Women’s history Month, and as part of this celebration, Guinness is inviting Nigerian women to share their own stories of breaking gender-based biases and shining bright on Twitter using the hashtags #asanigerianwoman and #blackshinesbrightest or by joining the twitter space discussion on the 10th of march 2022.

Follow the conversation on social media with @GuinnessNGR to learn more about how Nigerian women are shining bright, breaking barriers and smashing stereotypes.