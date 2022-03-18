.

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commences the sale of nomination forms for the 2023 primaries, the Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council has blessed frontline governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno.

The royal fathers’ blessing occurred during a consultation visit to the TRC in Uyo.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk urged the monarchs to pray for all aspirants in the state to embrace peace before, during and even after the 2023 elections.

He noted that their role is primarily to advise and therefore charged all the aspirants in the state to exhibit the attitude of sportsmanship as they go about campaigning.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio who also spoke on behalf of traditional rulers in Uyo Senatorial District asserted that power belongs to God and He gives it to whomsoever He chooses, adding that no one can stop a man whose time has come.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers from Eket Senatorial District, the Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko L.G.A, HRM, Ovong (Hon.) Bassey Etim Edet, noted that the traditional institution was present, as observers, at the presentation of Pastor Umo Eno as the preferred aspirant of Governor Udom Emmanuel with some stakeholders, adding that they will join hands to ensure that Umo Eno emerges as the next governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023.

Similarly, the Paramount Ruler of Etim Ekpo, HRM, Obong (Prof) Amanam A. Udo while commending Pastor Eno and his team for consulting the monarchs also prayed God’s blessings upon Pastor Eno for recognizing his fathers.

According to him, “We have blessed you since you have recognized us, but remember all the promises you have made to us today and ensure to fulfil them”

Earlier in his speech, the frontline governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno said he was in the regal chambers to officially notify them of his aspiration to serve as governor of the state and appealed for their blessings and support.

While acknowledging that power is given by God, he stated that it is proper to consult, seek and receive the blessings of the royal fathers as custodians of our culture and those closest to the people.

Pastor Eno who is a seasoned entrepreneur, said he would further the peace in the State, create jobs and enhance rural development.

He noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel has raised the status of the traditional rulers, and gave the assurance of improved welfare for them when elected into office.

The entrepreneur who said that he had learnt from the Yorubas in the South West how to respect elders, maintained that when elected into office, the royal fathers would have their pride of place in his administration, promising to consult them and run an all-inclusive government devoid of segregation, and discrimination.

While introducing the aspirant, the Director-General of Campaigns, Amb. Assam (SAN) said he was on a mission to present the preferred aspirant to critical stakeholders, reiterating that consulting the traditional rulers was important.

He noted that Pastor Eno is from Nsit Ubium in Uyo Senatorial District, which, according to him is currently favoured by the zoning arrangement and appealed to them for their blessings to enable him to emerge victorious at the elections.

Also, the International Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), said the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration has enthroned peace in the state which according to him, must be sustained with Pastor Eno whom he described as a peaceful man.

The political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob said he was familiar with the political terrain of Akwa Ibom State, and knows the calibre of persons best suited for the state, appealing to the monarchs to support Pastor Eno to succeed Governor Udom in 2023.

