A business coach and Director at NLP Limited, an award-winning organization known for Customer Experience Design, Sales Strategies, and Business Leadership, Rajiv Sharma says professionals and entrepreneurs across industries with the right customer experience strategy are better prepared to grow their businesses significantly as well as deliver more values to their customers.

Sharma said the strategy called NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) of CX, has helped entrepreneurs grow their business quickly and manifold. As a result, customers become brand ambassadors and begin to promote company products and services. Rajiv Sharma stressed that all big and small companies couldmodel the NLP tools and techniques to grow their business.The NLP Customer experience strategy opens a new arena and approach to how the customer feels before, during, and after each business transaction.

Sharma said: “Instead of asking, “how do I generate more revenue?” You need to ask, ” how can I build my customer base five times its size?” or “What can we do to develop our staff so that our customers become our ambassadors and marketers?” or ” how can our people deliver more value to the customers?

“The good news is that even individuals can apply NLP tools and techniques to business and grow significantly. Leaders can grow their business quickly when the customers begin to promote their products and services.

“But easier said than done. Turning your customers into ambassadors is one of the most challenging strategies because customer have become more demanding than ever before. And competition is ready to do anything to poach your customers.

“We at NLP make it easy and practical by creating a fantastic experience for your customers at every touchpoint mapped to your customer journey. “

“Here, you enjoy the benefits of a customer experience approach to grow your customer base and multiply your revenue by 3x.”

The Components that Create a Great Customer Experience:

Like many organizations, entrepreneurs, and businesses, you may be scrambling to maintain all your existing customers and become their preferred service provider.

You need to understand the customer journey and build on the fundamental components that create an excellent experience for this to happen.

Before we begin to understand the customer experience, we need to understand the context of our present business world that has given so much importance to customer experience.

In recent times, technology has given more power to the customers by providing them assess to information on price, product, and quality of experience. As a result, customers are more knowledgeable and know what they want. This advancement of technology has tremendously empowered customers, and your business needs to shift its attention to the upcoming expectations of the customer. Therefore, your business needs to be more customer-centric than self-centric.

So, a customer’s experience summarizes all the interactions the customer has with your business over a period of time. This does not only include face-to-face or phone interactions but also includes the company’s websites, technology, social media handles, etc.

The essential components crucial to building a great customer experience are:

Archetypes: These are the Customer Segment that your business should focus on. Your business needs to create a relationship with its customer segment

Activities: Your business needs to understand the lifestyle of your customers and know how to improve on the experience they are having.

Interactions: These are engagement moments your business has with its customers. Your business needs to know how to give moments of magnificence to your customers.

Principles are what guide your business in each interaction with its customer.

How can Customer Experience Grow Business Significantly?

Customer experience is an essential practice if any business, no matter how small, wants to grow. We are in the Age of the Customer, and customer experience is so significant that it can grow your business in the following ways:

Every business’s ultimate goal is making a profit. This goal can only be achieved through customers. Customers are the new and best advertisers across all industries, and when you get your customer experience right, one happy customer can bring in three more customers. Investors can only invest. Customers grow the business.

ncrease ROI and Reduces Operational Costs

There is a saying that “it’s cheaper to maintain a customer than get a new one.”

Businesses that build on their customer experience achieve this quickly. Most businesses get scared when they hear about “improved customer experience,” they immediately think of investments they will make on training, more customer service staff they need to employ, new workstations, and so on. These parameters are inevitable, but improved customer experience can dramatically reduce operating costs with the right approach and strategy in the long run.

Voice of the customer (VOC) is an integral part of the customer’s experience, both for the customer and the business. VOC is one essential channel customers use to gift businesses with feedback. And for the business, this feedback can become fantastic ideas and can be used to understand and build strongly on the customer experience components.

One of the most direct ways to grow businesses is to empower your staff to be at their best. Providing the right tools and working environment is not enough. Developing them the right way and arming your staff with high-quality customer experience training will empower them to deliver meaningful experiences.

Get Started on The Journey To Grow Your Business Now!

Your business is not operating in isolation. Many direct and indirect competitors in the market are eyeing your customers. Therefore, you need to be proactive and build a customer experience strategy instead of being reactive when your competitor moves your customers to their side. In other words, your business requires a tailored customer experience design, whether you do it before your competition or later.

