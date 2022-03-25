……demands public scrutiny critical positions

By Esther Onyegbula

Human Rights Advancement, Development and Advocacy Centre has commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu appointment of Hon. Justice Mojisola A. Olatoregun (rtd) as the chairman of the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

HURIDAC in a statement signed by its

Executive Director, Ayodele Ameen on, Wednesday, described the appointment as a welcome the development’.

HURIDAC noted that the appointment represents the gradual start-up and operationalisation of the commission which is commendable.

Welcoming the newly appointed Chairman Justice Olatoregun,

HURIDAC notes that the appointment will enable the commission to fulfil its mandate in earnest. The transparency, participation and full involvement of the public in such process will help in building trust for the commission.

However, the group further recommends that the commission collaborates with private sectors, non-governmental organisations, community leaders and religious stakeholders at the grassroots to ensure holistic tracking of corrupt practices in the country.

Knowing the sensitivity of the chairman’s role and the entire commission, and understanding her personal track records, especially as a presiding judge over a former governor’s case and other notable personalities accused of corrupt practices, HURIDAC admonishes that integrity, transparency, and accountability will serve as the mantra of operation during her tenure and wish her all the best .

HURIDAC commends the Lagos state government for this progressive legal decision in the process of implementation of Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law.

HURIDAC has already published the simplified version of the Public Complaints and Anti-Commission Law as well as its translated version in Pidgin and Yoruba language.

As a foremost regional non-governmental organisation that networks and advocate on legal, policy, and behavioural changes that enhance human and citizens’ rights, HURIDAC in collaboration with Civil Society Legislative Advocacy (CISLAC) and with the support from MacArthur Foundation has advocated for an anti-corruption footprint towards the 2023 gubernatorial elections.