The APC Integrity Group, Ondo State Chapter has condemned an alleged move by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.SAN to impose his preferred candidate for positions within the party.

This was made through a press statement issued by the Coordinator of the Group, Mr. Obakunle Isijola on the 20th of March, 2022.

While questioning the constitutional right of the Governor to be the sole right owners to nominate a candidate for the party which was collectively founded, he explained that the group would not ignore the autocratic tendencies of the Governor.

The Press Statement further reads:” Who can the vice-chairman help? You’re not even talking of a Deputy Chairman but Vice Chairman.

“When the other Yoruba States got senior ministers in both first and second terms of Buhari what position did our brothers or sister states took to defend us”.