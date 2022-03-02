Nguma

By Chris Onuoha

As the contest for various political positions ahead of the 2023 general election gradually take shape, a group of concerned indigenes of Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency has called on renowned businessman and philanthropist, Hon. Victor Ilochi Nguma to present himself to represent his people at the State House of Assembly.

This is even as the group under the aegis of Ezinihitte Mbaise Renaissance Network, EMRN maintains that Hon. Nguma is young, visionary and understands the germane issues of governance, the people crave for in the constituency.

At a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital on Wednesday, the Coordinator EMRN, Dr. Joseph Mgboji said at a period the people are in dire need of a new direction, there is need to look within to unravel men of honour and integrity.

Dr. Mgboji said Hon. Nguma, the Chief Executive Officer of Lumen Media is not just a choice of the people but God-sent, pledging that the group will massively mobilise support to ensure that Ezinihitte Mbaise is given a voice in critical affairs of governance in Imo State House of Assembly.

The EMRN leader highlighted that Hon. Nguma, the founder of Victor for Victory Global Foundation (VVGF) is blessed with uncommon milk of human kindness which he has charitably in bringing hope and happiness to the people.

“We will no longer play the second fiddle at the legislative House of our state. We need a man who commands the people’s appeal, a man who wields a visible track record in serving the public, a man who is known at the grassroot.

“EMRN is not backing down but will mobilise manpower and resources to all nook and cranny of our dear constituency and give them the message of hope, message of redemption and message of revival.

“We will solidly back the man who has been anointed for this assignment. We are not oblivious of the scheming of undemocratic elements who thrive in electoral fraud. We have left the past to be what it is but we have a great influence over our future. We must take our destiny into our hands and support competence, light and progress” he said.