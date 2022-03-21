A group known as the Justice Movement has called on the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to reopen the probe and investigation of the murder of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Chief Bola IGE in order to bring closure on the issue.

The group also threatened to go to court to seek an order of Mandamus compelling the AGF and IGP if they refuse to perform the functions of their offices.

In a release signed by the group’s Secretary, Olalekan Olusola, the group lamented how those suspected of culpability in the murder have been walking freely while dancing on the grave of the respected sage.

In particular, the group urged the AGF and IGP to determine the culpability or otherwise of Chief Iyiola Omisore who was a suspect in the unfortunate assassination, or be dragged to court to compel them to act in the public interest.

Olusola expressed dismay that six years after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to revisit the case of the slain former Attorney General of the Federation, little or no progress has been made.

Consequently, the group issued a seven-day ultimatum to both public servants to act or be dragged to court.

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2016 directed that the case be revisited. It is frustrating that six years after Mr. President’s directive, nothing has been heard about the case.

“We want the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to beam their searchlight on the matter with emphasis on the role played by Chief Omisore in the events leading to the death of our elder statesman.

“It is a travesty that those suspected of culpability in the murder have been walking freely while dancing on the grave of the respected sage.

“We are by this statement issuing a seven-day ultimatum to both AGF and IGP to do the needful or be dragged to court,” the statement reads.