Promise Ogumu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political pressure group has begged Mr. Promise Ogumu to contest for the Ika North East House of Assembly Position.

The group disclosed this on Saturday during a meeting held at Umunede.

According to the group known as Prodan Support Group, Promise Ogumu has done exceedingly great in Ika North East and he deserved to be called upon to represent the people.

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeke who, represented the group noted that the people have been searching for a kind-hearted man to lead them and they have found in Promise Ogumu the capacities to lead them.

“We have joined forces with others and we will ensure Promise Ogumu contests and win in 2023.

He is the best man for the house of Assembly position and that is why we are rooting for him to represent us.

He is young, educated, sound, God-fearing and he has the interest of the people.

We will make sure his popularity soar higher ahead of 2023.

He has done a lot for our people despite not being in government.

If given the opportunity, we believe he will do more for our people.

It’s our hope, he will accept this call and declare for the state house of assembly position .” he said.