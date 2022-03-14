Cross Point Church Lagos sets to host her second edition of its renowned Apocalypse Word Conference.

The conference is slated to hold on Saturday and Sunday at New Castle Hotel, Oniru.

Lead Pastor Cross Point, Ladi Soyombo (PL) revealed in a chat that the Apocalypse word conference is a bible conference to reveal the true nature and character of God.

“A vital and active relationship with God, has to be based on an accurate interpretation of the scripture.”

“The emergency of triumphant church will be based on the knowledge of God’s overwhelming grace” PL said in excitement of the conference.

The two-day event themed ‘Overwhelming Grace’ will focus on deep rooted scriptural precepts and learnings from minister like; Gregory Dickow, Abel Damina, Wole Olusola and others.