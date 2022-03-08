136, 000 trees planted, 427 households impacted in 2021

Targets 376, 000 trees in 2022

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Nigerian firm, Green Sahara Farms, GSF, and six other organisations joined the Circular Bio-economy Alliance, CBA, on global bio-economy acceleration.

The six organizations that are now new members along with GSF joining CBA on accelerating the transition to bio-economy include Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin, COICA, Green Sahara Farms, Trees for Kenya, Impulso Verde Kuaspue Foundation, Rioterra, Yagasu, Nature-based Solutions Initiative, and Oxford University.

It would be recalled that the CBA was established by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales in 2020.

Basically, the CBA is an action-oriented partnership that connects the dots between investors, companies, governmental and non-governmental organizations and local communities to advance the circular bio-economy on the ground while restoring biodiversity globally.

Speaking on the essence of joining CBA, The Managing Director, GSF, Suleiman Dikwa, explained that the significance and of the CBA partnership is that the seven organizations have become part of a global movement that is powered by nature and people.

According to Dikwa, the diversity of new members reflects the nature of the Alliance, which includes large and small intergovernmental organizations, companies, investors, research organizations and NGOs that would provide the needed expertise in implementing projects in areas related to the circular bio-economy.

He further stated that under the Reforest Action Programme supported by CBA, they planted about 136,000 economic trees in 2021 on 887 hectares of land, impacting about 427 households and they have began planting another 376 000 trees for the year 2022.

He (Dikwa) also disclosed that about 700,000 trees in nurseries in Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau and Nasarawa States have been developed, and they intend to plant 2.7 million tree seedlings, which they have 50 dedicated nursery sites and 40 hectares of land dedicated for the activity.

He also added that under the Green Tree Thrift Programme, GSF wants to plant 25 million trees in five years as a basis to develop the value of natural assets to natural capital.

Also speaking was the CBA Coordinator, Yitagesu Tekle, who welcomed the seven organisations said, “The CBA is growing fast both in membership and actions on the ground saying Credible and reliable local partners and science-based organizations are crucial to ensure that the CBA’s initiatives consider local context, knowledge and tradition, as well as being based on up-to-date scientific knowledge and technology.”

He also added that CBA secretariat looks forward working together with them in order to bring the circular bioeconomy from niche to norm.

The CBA’s current activities include forest landscape restoration and agroforestry projects in Africa, Europe, South America and Asia.

Its global network of Living Labs for Nature, People and Planet catalyze action on the ground and demonstrate how harmony can be achieved by empowering nature and people.

