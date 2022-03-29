By Rosemary Iwunze

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, GNI, has said that its MotorFlex is a specially designed third-party motor insurance policy with extended cover.

In a statement, the company’s spokesperson, Ms. Oyinkansola Sobande, said that GNI MotorFlex insurance package takes care of the insured’s car as well as the third party.

According to her, many vehicle owners desire to have a cover that provides more benefits than the regular third-party motor insurance but at an affordable premium not as high as the comprehensive insurance. This discovery intimated the organization to develop a customized policy that will meet the specific needs of the target public.

Also speaking, Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Cecilia Osipitan noted that the organization in its efforts to deepen insurance penetration developed unique insurance products at competitive rates aimed at assisting policy holders in risk mitigation. The products are GNI Motor Flex, Great Savers Delight (GSD), GNI Fire Proof and Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) which are duly approved and certified by the industry principal regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

She said that the GNI MotorFlex offers a wide scope of protection cover in addition to all the benefits of third-party motor insurance.