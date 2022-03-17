By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Education to interface with other relevant government agencies to grant automatic employment to first-class graduates from Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion sponsored by Chinedu Martins, considered at yesterday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Martin said the tertiary institutions in the country produced hundreds of first class graduates annually, with most of them roaming the streets without jobs.

He said: “Some universities award their first-class graduates with automatic employment as assistant lecturers or student lecturers in their specific courses.

“The growing rate at which employable first-class graduates in Nigeria are unable to secure jobs, thus forcing them to leave the country and become assets to other countries that offer employment, is alarming.

“According to research, Nigeria has continued to unwittingly give away its best brains and intellectuals to other countries who, by virtue of their robust policies on a value system, reward diligence and excellence as can be seen in the exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria to other countries.

“Automatic employment for first-class graduates will not only serve as a source of motivation for students to work harder but will also maximize their potentials in preparation for different economic roles, future leadership positions and ultimately reduce unemployment while helping to achieve development targets”.

Martins hailed the University of Lagos which recently gave employment to about 100 first class graduates.

Contributing to the debate, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, noted that most first class graduates don’t want to work with government but with multinational corporations.

Similarly, Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide, suggested ungraded courses, such as medicine and pharmacy, should also be considered.

The motion when put to voice vote, was supported by majority of the lawmakers and was adopted.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, and Labour, Employment and Productivity to ensure compliance to the resolution.

Vanguard News Nigeria