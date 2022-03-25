Residents of Abuja will witness a new partying experience as one of the leading hospitality industries in Abuja, Grand Cubana has concluded arrangements to treat their fascination with silent disco party powered by Odogwu Bitters.

The long awaited fresh experience coming up on Saturday, March 26, 2022 is free entrance show as table and seat reservation has since commenced. It will have in attendance top DJs in the city of Abuja, including DJ Nani, DJ Legend and lots more.

Abuja silent disco party will hold at Bubbles Cubana Hall of Grand Cubana Hotel, situated at no. 6 Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi Abuja.

This event supported by Action Energy is expected to be a long lasting party experience that participants will not forget in a hurry.