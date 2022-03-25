By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Governors of the 36 states of the federation yesterday resolved establish agencies on peace building and adopt mutli-level policing framework as a response to the high level insecurity in the country.

Rising from a teleconference meeting yesterday, the governors, acting under the aegis of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, said in a communique issued at the end of the meeting that they were reacting to large scale killimgs and destruction of property across the country.

According to the governors, these measures offer the best way to save the nation from the present state of insecurity.

The communique issued by chairman of the NGF, and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, read: “The Forum remains concerned about the impact of the state of insecurity on citizens’ safety, means of livelihood and the exercise of the rights of Nigerians, particularly the right to life, right to movement, and ultimately the country’s socio-economic development.

“The Forum will consequently see that all States design and operationalize an action plan to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination on peace and security, including the establishment of peace building agencies and a multi-level policing framework to combat the threat of insecurity in the country.”

The governors expressed concern over the impact of the state of insecurity on citizens’ safety, means of livelihood and the exercise of the rights of Nigerians.

The governors also expressed concerns over the heightened spate of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta

“Following a briefing by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, which highlighted the impact of the heightened spate of crude oil theft and losses in the Niger Delta, State Governors commended the role played by one of their own, the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike in tackling the spate of oil bunkering in the Niger Delta and pledged to the NNPC in the region as well as security agencies in the country to protect the country’s oil infrastructure and investments as well as the ecosystem of the Niger Delta.

“Finally, the Forum resolved to take part in the two-day Primary Health Care Summit 2022 holding from the 24th – 25th of March 2022 in Abuja. The event which is organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, is expected to launch a new programme to transform primary health care delivery in Nigeria.”

“The Forum received an update on the implementation of the World Bank Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme – an emergency programme to support state-level response to and recovery from the COVID-induced socioeconomic crisis –from the Task Team Leader for the World Bank programme, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, in the company of the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri.

“Governors in response conveyed their commitment to secure and increase budget provisions that target the economic and social shocks in their States including social transfers, basic services, and livelihood support to poor and vulnerable households; food security and safe functioning of food supply chains; and the recovery of micro and small business enterprises.

“Following a briefing by Dr Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, Minister of Health, on the Federal Government’s plan to develop 100 oxygen generation plants and rehabilitate General Hospitals in order to guarantee access to oxygen in all primary healthcare centres, PHCs, in the country, members of the Forum resolved to interface with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure oxygen sufficiency for all PHCs in the country.

“On the implementation of the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, programme a presentation by Mr. Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, Senior Programme Manager of the NGF HelpDesk, dwelt specifically on the progress made by State governments on the deployment of e-procurement and contract award publication using the Open Contracting Data Standard, OCDS, format, the Forum resolved to deepen its current collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY) and the World Bank to strengthen the procurement plans and transaction implementation strategies of State Governments.

“Thirty-two states are already transitioning or implementing e-procurement systems in at least four ministries, including the State Ministries of Health, Education, and Public Works.

“Members received a briefing on the Nigerian Economy: New Perspectives, from Dr. Doyin Salami, Chief Economic Adviser to Mr. President, after which a consensus was reached to intensify economic diversification and food security initiatives including support for large scale all-season commercial farming; strengthening fiscal sustainability by crowding in private investment; promoting the development of regional corridors and infrastructure plans; as well as curtailing the uncertainty associated with the oil and gas industry.”