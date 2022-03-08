.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his felicitations to women in the State as they mark the 2022 International Womens’Day.

In a goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, the Governor said “On this great and auspicious occasion of the International womens’ Day, 2022, with the theme” Break the Bias” on behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I join our wonderful and resourceful women to celebrate the day.

The theme speaks so eloquently to an issue we, here in Akwa Ibom State, take very seriously: The breaking of biases. Our Dakkada philosophy is centrally anchored on the need to rise above and beyond biases: Biases inequality of opportunities, biases in educational advancements, biases in social and economic mobility, biases based on gender and other forms of discriminatory tendencies.

Today, because we believe in the growth, empowerment and advancement of our women in all spheres of the human experience, we have women in high positions of authority and responsibilities; from the Chief Judge to the Deputy Speaker, of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, to Commissioners, Chairmen of local government councils, Board Chairmen among others.

Let me also thank you immensely for the great work of my Wife, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel has been doing, in reawakening the enormous potentials of our women to rise to the faith of their greatness through her Signature Pet Project, the Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative ( FEYReP.)

Once again, congratulations to our women!

Vanguard News Nigeria