BY SONI DANIEL

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turned 70 years yesterday 29th March, 2022.

In a goodwill message, signed by the Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa described Tinubu as a true great leader, democrat and large-hearted politician who sacrificed a lot for Nigeria.

He described as legendary and inspiring, his relentless commitment and love for the nation and democracy.

The Governor said with his pedigree and track record of mentoring, guidance and support for upcoming leaders to accomplish their dreams, Tinubu has written his name in gold in the annals of history and earned for himself, national and global accolades and respect.

Governor Inuwa who said the APC leader personifies courage in leadership and patriotism, saluted his abiding faith in ideals of democracy and the Nigerian project.

He also showered encomiums on the former Lagos state governor for his bridge-building and humanitarian disposition, his dogged commitment to the success of APC and President Buhari’s administration as well as the unity and invisibility of the country.

He prayed God Almighty to continue to bless Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with good health and long life to keep contributing to nation building.