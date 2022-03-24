-Says he has 6 point agenda to pilot Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state,Muhammad Abdullahi Dattijo, has formally declared to succeed Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i come 2023, insisting that from what he saw in office, governing Kaduna was not a child’s play.

Dattijo was Chief of Staff to Governor El-Rufai and had also served as Commissioner of Bugdet and Planning in the state.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful at the Kaduna APC secretariat on Tuesday where he

formally declared intention to contest for the governorship,Dattijo said he was former Chief of Staff to the Governor and having served in the state executive council since 2015 and briefly as CoS to the Governor, it gave him the opportunity to understudy and understand how governance works.

“It was then I knew that Governing a state like Kaduna is not a child play. To be honest, with you our leader and the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai tried his best and raised the bar in terms of providing infrastructural development and good governance. That is why the state need a credible person with competence to lead it in 2023.”

“We need to be careful in making a choice that whoever becomes the next governor is someone that is well experienced and grounded educationally.”

“The ruling party must be returned to power so as to continue with the Governor’s policies and programmes of developing the state,” he said.

Speaking to journalists where he presented his 6 point agenda,he listed the agenda as securing of Kaduna by investing on people and technology, rural transformation by connecting rural economies to Agriculture and Solid minerals as well as Urban infrastructure.

He said others are ” building a smarter technologically advanced state, investing in the people by investing in health, education and youth development and lastly attracting local and International Finance for Development by working with development partners across the globe to drive the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure no demographic is left behind.”

“Goal 1:Securing Kaduna Building a community led response to secure and invest in our people, adoption of new technologies to ensure the security of lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State.”

“Goal 2: Rural Transformation- Connecting rural economies to Agriculture and Solid minerals value chains and creating a safe and secure environment for livelihoods to thrive •Goal 3: Accelerating Urban Infrastructure-Expanding on the Kaduna Urban Renewal Programme to make our state a place that creates economic opportunities for all. •Goal 4: Building a smarter, technologically advanced Kaduna – Streamlining governance, leveraging technology to make Kaduna inclusive and ready for a private sector-driven economy “

“Goal 5: Investing in People – Creating a conducive and inclusive environment for our resilient population through investments in health, education, youth development and jobs. •Goal 6: Attracting Local and International Finance for Development- Work with development partners across the globe to drive the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure no demographic is left behind.”

” My ultimate goal is to make Kaduna a state that is secured, works for everyone, creating an enabling environment for opportunities so that all our residents can thrive.#ForwardTogether This is an important moment for Kaduna State, and I hope I can earn,” he said.