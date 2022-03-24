-Says he has  6 point agenda to pilot Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state,Muhammad Abdullahi Dattijo, has formally declared to succeed Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i come 2023, insisting that from what he saw in office, governing Kaduna was not a child’s play.

Dattijo was Chief of Staff to Governor El-Rufai and had also served as Commissioner of Bugdet and Planning in the state. 

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful at the Kaduna APC secretariat on Tuesday where he

 formally declared  intention to contest  for the governorship,Dattijo said he was  former Chief of Staff to the Governor and  having served in the state executive council since 2015 and briefly as CoS to the Governor, it gave him the opportunity to understudy and understand how governance works.

“It was then I knew that Governing a state like Kaduna  is not a child play.  To be honest, with you our leader and the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai tried his best and  raised the bar in terms of providing infrastructural development and good governance. That is why the state need a credible person with competence to lead it in 2023.”

“We need to be careful in making a choice that  whoever becomes the next governor is someone that is well experienced and grounded educationally.”

“The ruling party must be returned to power so as to continue with the Governor’s policies and programmes of developing the state,” he said.

Speaking to journalists where he  presented his 6 point agenda,he listed the agenda as securing of Kaduna by investing on people and technology, rural transformation by connecting rural economies to Agriculture and Solid minerals as well as Urban infrastructure. 

He said others are ” building a smarter technologically advanced state, investing in the people by investing in health, education and youth development and lastly attracting  local  and  International  Finance  for Development by working  with  development partners  across the globe to drive the achievement of  the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure no demographic is left behind.”

“Goal 1:Securing  Kaduna  Building a community  led response to secure and invest in our  people, adoption of  new  technologies to ensure the security  of  lives and properties of  the good people of  Kaduna State.”

“Goal  2:  Rural  Transformation-  Connecting rural  economies to Agriculture and Solid minerals  value chains and creating a safe and secure environment for  livelihoods to thrive •Goal  3:  Accelerating  Urban  Infrastructure-Expanding  on  the Kaduna Urban Renewal  Programme to make our  state a place that creates economic opportunities for  all. •Goal 4:  Building  a  smarter,  technologically  advanced  Kaduna –  Streamlining governance, leveraging technology  to make Kaduna inclusive and  ready  for  a private  sector-driven  economy “

“Goal 5:  Investing  in  People  –  Creating a conducive and inclusive environment for  our  resilient population through investments in health, education,  youth development and jobs. •Goal  6:  Attracting  Local  and  International  Finance  for Development-  Work  with  development partners  across the globe to drive the achievement of  the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure no demographic is left behind.”

” My ultimate goal  is to make Kaduna a state that is secured,  works for everyone, creating an enabling environment for  opportunities so that all  our  residents can thrive.#ForwardTogether  This  is  an  important  moment  for  Kaduna  State,  and  I  hope  I  can  earn,” he said.  

