Senator Magnus Abe

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe, still consulting on contesting 2023 Rivers State governorship, has said it would be sheer pretence for him or anyone else aspiring to say he has all the answers to all challenges facing the state.

At an interactive session with Rivers youths and young entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt, yesterday, he said he would also be pretending to say he hasn’t been part of the issues or mistakes that may have set back the state in the past.

He said: “It’s pretence to say I have all the answers to whatever challenges our state is facing. Or to pretend that somehow I am not part of whatever may have been the mistakes or issues of our states in the past.

“I am part of whatever success we have had in Rivers State because I have been in Rivers politics at least from 1998 or so. I am also part of whatever failures we may have had.

“But in the course of whatever success or failure we have put together, we have also acquired experience. We have better ideas. We know the things that will not work and can’t work.

“We know the thing that would work and can be made better. So, the temptation to throw away every old politician and want to start afresh is not the way to go. Somebody starting afresh would not know what people who are already in it have known.

“So, going forward, we must do things differently from the way we have done them before. If we continue to do things the way we have always done them, don’t be surprised that we will get same results that our actions have always produced.”

Among other cautions, Abe admonished Rivers youths to stop relying on the godfather syndrome, which he noted has not brought about the society of “our dreams.”

