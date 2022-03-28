Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Concerned about the ways some desperate aspirants are going about their political activities, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has warned that no ambition of any politician was worth the lives and peace of the people of the state.

Emmanuel also condemned the desperation by politicians to gain the support of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful by allegedly administering fetish oaths on them.

According to him, those who aspire for public offices must be above board by showing exemplary characters and qualifications that they were ready to conscientiously serve the people.

He urged politicians to go about their electioneering campaigns with decorum and peaceful manners in the overall interests of the electorate.

The governor, weekend, while swearing in new commissioners into the state executive council, said: “Let’s try to be civic and do things according to the constitution. In this time of politics, let’s us play with understanding and the fear of God.

“The new executive members include Dr. Bassey Okon, Offiong Offoh, Enefiok Isaac, Iniobong Ekong, Bob Emem and Camillus Umoh.”

He said: “Whoever is coming to serve, if you truly want to serve your people, it will never be through violence, it will never be through bloodshed, it will never be through fetish oaths. Whosoever gives you oath is bound between you and him, no service, no commitment to service.

“As we play politics, let’s refine the way things are done. There should be total zero tolerance to violence because people are coming to serve.

“Just express the interest that you want to serve and if the people say yes, you have the qualifications they will support you. The essence of trying to pull another person down does not earn you qualifications for that office. It does not.

“So, I think we can do it this time much cleaner, better and more peaceful than ever before. Let’s us look before we leap. Let us be careful and know that the ambition of one man is nothing compared to the peace of 7.2m people.”

Emmanuel had advised the new commissioners to bring in tangible values to enable his administration “land well and safely.

“This is another call to duty. Give preference to Akwa Ibom people and do not place your personal interest above the interest of the people. You are coming at a time we have much to deliver. Bring your very best to make sure we land well and safely.”

