



By David Royal



Nigerian gospel singer, Prince Chinedu Nwadike is dead.

Chinedu who was popular for his single, “God of vengeance”, died Sunday afternoon in Abuja after recovering from a kidney problem.



Confirming Prince Chinedu Nwadike’s death, his friend and President at Darlington Ibekwe Organization, Darling ton Chidera Ibekwe, took to social media network, Facebook on Sunday afternoon to reveal that the late singer died of blood cancer.





“He lost the blood cancer battle a few hours ago in Abuja. When I spoke to him over the phone last week, he told me he had fully recovered from the kidney issue and would be proceeding to India by this coming week for treatment of the blood cancer – Leukemia.”

Vanguard News Nigeria