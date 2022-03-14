.

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, on Monday, expressed worry that God is not happy with the present situation in Nigeria, insisting also that the 21-day programmes are slated for the Eledumare Festival were to honour and appease God.

Adams made the disclosure at a briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, while unveiling the programmes for the celebration of the 2022 edition of the Eledumare Festival in Lagos.

The Yoruba Generalissimo, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, said: “We can hardly make meaningful progress with the present situation of the country. Things are going the wrong way on daily basis, and those that are in the best position to help salvage the nation from imminent collapse have lost touch with the people at the grassroots.”

In his remarks, the Director of the event, Ambassador Muyiwa Osinaike, while giving insights into the various events slated for the festival said: “God has been so wonderful to us as an organization. Olokun Festival Foundation under our amiable leader and father, Gani Adams, has chosen to celebrate the highest God, Eledumare, in the most special way, with various activities held at different locations ceaselessly for 21 days.

“If OFF can always celebrate our deities through other festivals, why not celebrate God, who is the creator of both heaven and earth in the most special way?

“So, the festival will go on for three weeks, specifically 21 days as our own little way to honour and appease the highest God.”

