By Dapo Akinrefon

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, expressed worry that God is not happy with the present situation in Nigeria, insisting that the 21-day programme slated for the Eledumare Festival was to honour and appease God.

Adams disclosed this at a briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, while unveiling the programme for the celebration of the 2022 edition of the Eledumare Festival in Lagos.

The Yoruba Generalissimo, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, said: “We can hardly make meaningful progress with the present situation of the country. Things are going the wrong way on daily basis, and those that are in the best position to help salvage the nation from imminent collapse have lost touch with the people at the grassroots.”

In his remarks, the Director of the event, Ambassador Muyiwa Osinaike, while giving insights into the various events slated for the festival said: “God has been so wonderful to us as an organization. Olokun Festival Foundation under our amiable leader and father, Gani Adams, has chosen to celebrate the highest God, Eledumare, most especially, with various activities held at different locations ceaselessly for 21 days.

“If OFF can always celebrate our deities through other festivals, why not celebrate God, who is the creator of both heaven and earth most especially?

“So, the festival will go on for three weeks, specifically 21 days as our little way to honour and appease the highest God.”