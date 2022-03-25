By Dirisu Yakubu

As the committee on zoning by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, settles down to deliberate on the sensitive issue, ahead of the party’s presidential convention slated for May 28, PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has enjoined the 37-man committee to go about its assignment with unity in mind.



Ayu, who stated this during the inauguration of the committee, yesterday, expressed hope that PDP would emerge stronger, regardless of the recommendation by the panel.



He noted that zoning was adopted by the party to give every section of the country a sense of belonging in the political governance of the country.



He said: “I employ you never to lose sight of the bigger picture and the bigger objective. And that bigger sight is to maintain our unity, which carried us through the last convention.



“At the end of May, we shall present a PDP presidential candidate Nigerians will be proud of, who will go to the election and win,” Ayu said shortly before the inauguration of the committee.



While stressing the importance of peaceful deliberations, the former Senate President urged the committee to be guided by the paths earlier taken by the PDP on issues of political sensitivity.



He said: “You will recall that in the last National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, we had no rancour whatsoever, to the extent that one of our governors stood up and said, sensitive as the issue may be, he was pleased that the PDP family discussed without any bitterness.



“I implore all of you to continue in the same spirit because PDP has a reputation of discussing whatever issues we have.



“We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues. There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve. That is the spirit of the party. The main goal is for us to win power next year.



“We believe PDP is going to produce the next President. Once we start this journey (zoning) this time, we will ensure it goes round. And it will go round with justice, fairness, and the interests of Nigeria.”

The committee is made

of Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Darius Ishaku, and Samuel Ortom of Enugu, Taraba, and Benue states respectively as well as former governors, lawmakers, and ministers, each representing a state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Vanguard News Nigeria