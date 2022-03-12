L-r Mr Shalom Odugbemi, Mrs. Blessing Philemon, Mrs Ayobami Ilebiyi, Mr Emmanuel Ilebiyi and Mr Emmanuel Olisa, all guests at the opening ceremony of Glow Beauty Salon & Spa at Magodo in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Considering the rate of unemployment hitting Nigerian youths and in attempt to create jobs our youths, stakeholders of Glow Beauty Salon and Spa have gone step ahead to add Longrich, Oriflame products in its services around Magodo area of Lagos state.

In a media chart with journalists in Lagos, one of the stakeholders said, “This initiative was birthed by the desire to create employment and impact youths in a positive way. I see that many youths out there are without source of livelihood and direction.

According to the source, anything I see any youth who is willing to do something I like to empower them, that is how we arrived at this. It was my friend who started this and didn’t want to continue and I said instead of laying off the workers, let’s retain them while somebody takes cognisance of them. That is how we gathered as a group to formed it and we are capable.

At least we have 10 employees right now and we will employ more as we keep expanding. It might surprise you to know that some of them are graduates but they don’t have work to do and some of them are depressed. When I see them in such a situation, I feel we can in our little way help people.

On the addition of supplements that can improve healthcare, the source said, “Yes, personally my slogan is happiness all the time. I like to be happy and I like people to be happy. And I find out that two things are responsible for happiness in the world today, the way you look and your healthcare. So those product you rightly seen in the shelves are organic products, some of them are long rich products and other products. They don’t have any adverse effect on the body when you use them. We have some supplements that treats from inside out, just like you are eating food in a healthy way like you are taking fruits. There is one the products for instance that contains 42 fruits and when you take that, it keeps you strong and make you happy. So we encourage that if you want to live healthy lifestyle and to eliminate diseases in the body, take some of those products. We have an alkaline that helps to convert water from acid to alkaline, such that when you take the water everyday it helps your body. And we have products for eyes, kneels, bones that keep you away from rheumatism, arthritis etc”.

The source continues by saying, “we intend to outreach this environs and create more in other places because Lagos is large. Magodo is a small place in the mainland. Our plan is in the next five years we are seeing ourselves going to other places, impacting on lives because our target market is wide. We target women mostly who want to create happy homes, like I said early, if you are healthy, look nice, you are happy. We also target young ones, some of our sanitary products targetted at young ones so that they can live infection free life. We also have for men, manicure and pedicure and healthy products for men, all is to give you a happy and a better life.

We also intend to establish vocational centres to empower more people. We have started already with online version creating awareness for our youths, and we even intended to take it higher, it’s part of our long term objective to help more youths to be useful to themselves and the society at large. Even though the cost of maintenance is because of epileptic power supply and other challenges.

In addition, another stakeholder said, “I’m glad that this venture is going to benefit people especially youths employment. Looking around us today, people are really suffering. Opening this kind of place will empower a lot of youths. You can see that some of youths are not doing will. With this our young ones will be able to work and provide for their own family”.