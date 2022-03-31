.

From L-R: Founder, Lagos Food Bank, Michael Sunbola; Founder, Dreamcatchers Academy and Dream Nurture Foundation, Seyi Oluyole; Nigeria Country Director, Global Citizen, Maimuna Maybe; Executive Director, Enough is Enough Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun; and Founder & CEO, HelpMum, Dr. Adereni Abiodun, at the presentation of a white paper and launch of the END EXTREME POVERTY NOW Campaign by Global Citizen in Lagos recently

...Calls on governments, corporations and citizens to break the cycle of extreme poverty now

The international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has launched a new campaign aimed at addressing the issue of poverty now.

The year-long campaign, called End Extreme Poverty NOW – Our Future Can’t-Wait, will focus on three critical issues: empowering adolescent girls across the world; breaking systemic barriers that keep people trapped in poverty; and taking climate action now.

Supported by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Environment of Rwanda Dr Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Former Executive Director of UN Women Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and presidents of nations around the world, the campaign will feature a calendar of major global events.

These will include the presentation of the Global Citizen Prize, the Global Citizen NOW Leadership Summit; the 10th Anniversary Global Citizen Concert in both New York and Africa, and the Global Citizen G20 Summit, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia.

Also Read:

Global Citizen Fellowship Program: Applications Now Open for Young Changemakers from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa

“We join Global Citizen in continuing our stewardship to ensure a better world and future for all,” said President Ramaphosa in announcing his support for the campaign. “The past two years have highlighted the devastating impact on humanity when we choose individual goals over the global good. Together, we have to take concrete actions that will create a better future for our planet and its people, now.”

South Africa’s Tshepo Mahloele will serve as the patron of the campaign in Africa and will serve alongside Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. Mahloele is the Chairman and Founder of Lebashe Investment Group, a leading African Investment company focused on Financial Services & TMT industries. He is also the Founder of Harith General Partners. Harith General Partners is the leading Pan-African investor and developer of infrastructure across the continent.

“I am honoured and humbled to play a meaningful role that supports existing global efforts to deal with vaccine equity, challenge poverty and empower young girls. The neglect of these predicaments, including global warming, has a detrimental effect on the prospects of the citizens of Africa and this situation cannot be allowed to continue unabated. It is about time these matters are brought back on the global agenda.

I am happy that the Global Citizen movement has reignited the debate about such critical matters and that it is continuing to keep Africa top of mind.” Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman and Founder of Lebashe Investment Group.

Vanguard News Nigeria