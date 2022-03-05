By Sam Eyoboka

ALL is now set for the formal induction this Sunday, February 27, 2022 of the President and other principal officers of God’s Kingdom Society, (GKS), the Church of the Living God.

The officers being installed include the President, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, the Vice President, Brother Tariola Michael Ekiseowei and the General Secretary, Brother Benedict Tamunotonyesigha Stewart Hart.

The inductees previously served as the Vice President, General Secretary and Publicity Secretary of the church. Also being inducted today as a member of the Board is Brother Theophilus Tamunoiyowuna Iwoh, a Senior Minister and the current station minister for Rivers State branches.

The service scheduled to be held at GKS Service Hall, Salem City, Warri in Delta State, the church headquarters, starts at 10.00 a.m. The beginning of the service will be conducted by Brother (Pa) Joel Olusoka Soluoeju, the Chairman of the Assembly of the Lord’s Ministry Elders, (ALME), the body of Senior Minister’s who elect/appoint members of the Executive Board of the church.

He will give the charge and say the benediction to the new officers before handing over to the President to officiate until the end of the service, to which government officials, traditional rulers and members of the church from within and outside the country are expected to attend.

For the purpose of the ceremony the Service Hall of the Church in Salem City is being given a facelift, while the entire compound, measuring about 54 football fields, is being spruced up for the event.

There would be a formal reception for the new officers after the service at the GKS Grandstand, Salem City, Warri.

The new appointments became necessary following the death on Thursday, April 22, 2021, of the former President, Brother Godwin O. Ifeacho and his burial on Saturday, June 26, 2021.