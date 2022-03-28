.

By Dennis Agbo

The South-East Nigeria Presidency Movement has pleaded with other geopolitical zones in Nigeria to give the South-East a chance to produce Nigeria’s presidency in the pending 2023 elections.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Japheth Anyanwu made the plea at a World Press Conference in Enugu.

Anyanwu said that the group was working with other similar interest groups in the zone to ensure that the South-East presented its best during the polls.

He, therefore, appealed to all the political parties to appreciate the principles of power rotation and micro-zone their presidential tickets to the South-East.

He commended the patriotism so far shown by Nigerians from other regions who had expressed their support for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

“South-East prefers national interest over regional interests and that is why we have supported Nigerians from other zones in the past.

“We are asking other geopolitical zones to give their support to the zone in 2023.

“The emergence of a new political order devoid of marginalisation, nepotism and social/ political domination has become a salient thrust,” he said.

Anyanwu said that the group was aware that some of the politicians from the zone that had so far declared their intention to run in the election were masquerading.

“We are watching the various aspirants from the zone to know those that are serious among them,” he said.

The national coordinator said that the group was well spread across the country and was reaching out to Nigerians in other zones.

“Our duty is to reach out to all the political parties to appreciate the principles of power rotation and to micro-zone their tickets to the South-East.

“If that is done, it will speak peace and equity in the country,” he said.

He commended other social groups from within and outside the zone, especially, the South-East Muslims Elders Council for their tacit support of the project.

Anyanwu said that a Nigerian president of South-East extraction would guarantee growth and fairness for a strong prosperous nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria