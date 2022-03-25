By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria and Ghana will know who represents the continent at this year’s World Cup next Tuesday after Friday’s first-leg ended goalless.

Few chances between both sides that were not converted means that there’s all to play for when Nigeria plays host at the MKO Abiola stadium.

Both teams played a cautious game, trying not to concede first and that swung possession in opposite directions at intervals.

Nigeria’s biggest chance came in the 54th minute after Kelechi Iheanacho put Moses Simon through on goal, but the Nantes’ forward shot straight into the legs of Joe Wollacott.

Ghana had their fair of oppoertunites. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s effort in the 32nd went straigt at Uzoho who beat it away for a corner kick. Ghana aslo had another chance saved in the 70th minute.

Nigeria will head into the return leg hoping to replicate the 2001 feat that saw them draw away to Ghana before beating them 3-0 in Nigeria during the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup.