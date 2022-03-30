By Emmanuel Okogba

Cameroon scored deep in stoppage time of extra time to break Algerian hearts and complete the line-up of Africa’s representatives for the World Cup in November.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the 124th minute after Algerians were already celebrating their qualification to beat the Desert Foxes 1-2 on the night and send his side to Qatar with the away goal advantage. Algeria had won 1-0 in the first leg.

In other matches, Senegal beat Egypt via penalities – a repitition of this year’s AFCON final, to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup outing.

Morocco beat Dr Congo 4-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium to win 5-2 on aggregate while Tunisia held Mali to a scoreless draw to win 1-0 on aggregate.

Ghana had qualified ealier after playing out a 1-1 draw in Abuja and qualifying on away goals.

The draw for the World Cup group stages will hold this Friday.