By Emmanuel Okogba

Cameroon scored deep in stoppage time of extra time to break Algerian hearts and complete the line-up of Africa’s representatives for the World Cup in November.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the 124th minute after Algerians were already celebrating their qualification to beat the Desert Foxes 1-2 on the night and send his side to Qatar with the away goal advantage. Algeria had won 1-0 in the first leg.

In other matches, Senegal beat Egypt via penalities – a repitition of this year’s AFCON final, to qualify for their second consecutive World Cup outing.

Morocco beat Dr Congo 4-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium to win 5-2 on aggregate while Tunisia held Mali to a scoreless draw to win 1-0 on aggregate.

Ghana had qualified ealier after playing out a 1-1 draw in Abuja and qualifying on away goals.

The draw for the World Cup group stages will hold this Friday.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.